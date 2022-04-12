Druva has introduced a SaaS data protection solution for Nutanix HCI hybrid cloud solution. The addition of Nutanix AHV support within the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud brings consistent protection for key Nutanix workloads across data centres, remote offices, and Nutanix Clusters on AWS. Recently recognised with the Nutanix Ready certification, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud offers enterprises workload coverage through a secure, automated, and simplified platform that requires no additional hardware or software.

Nutanix is designed to help organisations accelerate their hybrid and multi-cloud journeys with confidence and speed. Legacy data protection cannot match the simplicity, scale, and efficiency of Nutanix’s hybrid cloud infrastructure – relying on on-premises hardware or secondary storage is complex and often involves significant administrative overhead and infrastructure costs. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud is designed to help enterprises unlock the benefits of cloud. Now, customers can protect Nutanix workloads through a true cloud experience leveraging centralised data protection across platforms, applications, and geographies.

“Security, data integration, and costs continue to be the top concern for IT leaders as they navigate the expanding multi-cloud world,” says Anjan Srinivas, VP and General Manager of Product, Druva. “As enterprises expand applications into a hybrid, multi-cloud architecture, they need a new innovative approach to data protection which is as agile and flexible as their infrastructure. As the only SaaS-based solution with support for Nutanix, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud brings Nutanix customers a new level of simplicity that is enhanced with ransomware recovery, cloud archiving, disaster recovery, and ultimately, data resiliency, that isn’t available with legacy solutions.”

“The ultimate goal of the Nutanix Cloud Platform is to unify multi-cloud management, simplify the migration of applications and data, and help our customers unlock the advantages of the cloud,” comments Amy Hansen, Global Director, Data Protection Alliances, Nutanix. “As enterprises migrate workloads and leverage hybrid, multi-cloud strategies, the centralisation of data protection plays a critical role in their ongoing data security and business resiliency. With expanded support now available within the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud, our customers have an excellent option to streamline data protection for their Nutanix workloads, along with their other enterprise workloads, within a single unified platform.”

Nutanix customers can now experience the simplicity, speed, scale, and flexibility of cloud via the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud, including:

● Image-based backups: Image-based backups of virtual machines reduce the complexity and manual overheads involved with Guest OS maintenance and troubleshooting through agent-based backups, and even helps with data protection of legacy Guest OS

● Support for Prism Central and Prism Element: Back up VMs from Prism Central or Prism Element and restore to any Prism deployment, including Nutanix Clusters on AWS

● Application consistency: Druva leverages Nutanix Guest Tools (NGT) for application-consistent snapshots of Nutanix AHV VMs

● Reduced cost with long-term retention: Meet legal and compliance needs by protecting data long term with automated storage tiering

● CloudCache: Retain optional local backup copies up to 30 days for stricter RTO/RPO or industry-specific compliance requirements using Druva CloudCache — Druva’s secondary storage.