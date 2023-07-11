The Cloud Industry Forum (CIF) has announced a new media partnership with Disruptive Live. This collaboration marks a significant step change in the delivery of high quality and dynamic content to cloud industry professionals in the UK and globally.

David Terrar, CEO, CIF, comments, “This strategic media partnership is another demonstrable step on our journey towards revolutionising what we deliver to our members and the broader cloud industry. It sets the stage for innovation, collaboration and knowledge sharing, and we are excited about the opportunities it brings. We collectively look forward to setting new standards for media content creation and engagement, harnessing the impressive thought leaders within our membership.”

Highlights of the partnership include:

Launch of ‘Cloud Industry Forum presents TWF!’: A weekly, live streamed news and interview show. Lasting five minutes, the show will provide up-to-the-minute news on cloud computing, followed by a 10 minute interview featuring prominent industry thought leaders. This show promises to keep viewers informed and inspired by the latest trends and insights.

A mixed reality virtual set: Designed to provide an immersive and visually engaging experience for live streamed programmes and individual events, it brings the benefits of virtual participation to a global audience. Members and attendees can expect enhanced coverage of CIF events and gain access to exclusive expert interviews and valuable insights.

Creation of new in-studio events and glass board sessions: Viewers can experience interactive discussions and collaborative sessions covering the latest topics and innovations.

Social amplification and extended reach: CIF and its members will also gain access to CompareTheCloud and Disruptive Live’s extensive social media channels, amplifying their reach to a wider audience and generating increased visibility.

The partnership will kick off with the first ‘Cloud Industry Forum presents TWF!’ airing on 17 July at 10am. The initial three week run will showcase three industry luminaries including Ian Jeffs, General Manager of the Lenovo ISG in the UK and Ireland and Director and Chair of CIF; Céline Schillinger, acclaimed author of ‘Dare To Unlead’; and Mark Osborn, AI and Data Partner Ecosystem Sales Leader, EMEA.