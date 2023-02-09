Centreon has announced the opening of a new hosting region in North America for Centreon Cloud.

After Europe, North America becomes a second hosting region for Centreon Cloud, bringing the Centreon SaaS performance monitoring platform closer to international organisations looking to monitor their infrastructure, network, and digital experience performance. In addition to improving responsiveness, application performance, and resiliency for local customers, this new hosting region makes the Centreon Cloud platform fully available both in the US and in Europe, making it easier for international organisations to access SaaS monitoring, and quickly detect and fix critical issues on their IT infrastructure, networks, and applications.

This launch meets the accelerating demand from north American organisations for the Centreon Cloud SaaS monitoring platform, an efficient and cost-effective solution matching their needs for more innovation, performance, and efficiency in running operations.

Julien Mathis, CEO and co-Founder of Centreon, says, “We are excited about our growth and increased focus in north America. With 15% of our community users residing there and a 50% ARR growth in 2022, this region is one of the most dynamic for Centreon. The Centreon team will continue to deploy more offers and high value-adding services in targeted regions to drive growth.”