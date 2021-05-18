Wireless Logic has revealed the crucial role it played in supporting Exponential-e to deliver wireless connectivity to further strengthen the resilience of its SD-WAN and other IoT application deployments for customers. The UK-based company has used Wireless Logic’s virtual private network, NetPro infrastructure, combined with its connectivity management platform, SIMPro, to guarantee resilient and secure connectivity across LPWAN (NB-IoT, LTE-M), 4G and 5G.

Initially founded as a carrier-class fibre network business, Exponential-e now services over 3,000 companies across the globe and includes customers such as Virgin Atlantic, Guinness World Records and Channel 4. For more than 18 years, the company has heavily invested in expanding its network reach whilst seamlessly integrating its resilient Cloud, Voice and Cyber Security infrastructure.

This rapid growth led to the realisation that high quality and secure cellular connectivity would be necessary to further enhance its customer solutions. Exponential-e also required the technical ability to be able to integrate cellular networks directly into its core data centres via Network to Network Interface (NNI). To resolve this, Exponential-e approached Wireless Logic.

By using unsteered roaming connectivity and a range of UK networks, Wireless Logic helped Exponential-e provide its customers with a carrier grade 4G solution, using Fixed Private IP and private APNs over dual dedicated NNIs, to add resilience to their customers’ WAN infrastructure.

Rachel Gnaniah, Product Manager at Exponential-e, says: “Exponential-e prides itself in having an extensive Network portfolio. By partnering with Wireless Logic, we are able to provide our mobile connectivity offering not only nationally, but also internationally, whilst allowing us to enhance our propositions within the IoT space and Industry 4.0.”

Ollie Wallington, Head of Business Development at Wireless Logic, comments: “We are thrilled to have been selected by Exponential-e to help strengthen its IoT application deployments. As one of the biggest IoT managed service providers in Europe, our agnostic approach is highly valued by our customers, who look to us as trusted advisors. This, along with our exceptional network of customers and partners, make us ideally placed to support Exponential-e’s SD-WAN deployment as well as other IoT applications that use cellular as a means of communications. We look forward to working with them on this and further projects in the future.”