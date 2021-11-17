Secure I.T. Environments has announced that it has been awarded a contract to upgrade the air conditioning units at a Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust data centre.

The existing air conditioning solution had been in place since the data centre was originally designed and built by Secure I.T. Environments 2009 and 2010. The new contract will form part of the Trust’s investment and upgrade programme, and will bring about substantial energy efficiency improvements, once live before the end of 2021. Four GEA 18D Multi-DENCO down flow close control direct expansion air handling systems and Four DENCO ambient air-cooled condensers will be installed.

Chris Wellfair, projects director at Secure I.T. Environments, adds “We are thrilled to be continuing our long-standing work on these data centres, which we originally designed, installed and have maintained for a number of years. Cooling technology is always improving, and it will rewarding to help the trust achieve even greater energy efficiency and cost savings over the lifespan of this upgrade.”