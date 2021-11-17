nVent has announced it is collaborating with Iceotope Technologies to offer innovative modular integrated solutions for data centre, edge and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. nVent’s flexible and modular portfolio of cooling solutions, racks and enclosures enable Iceotope’s immersion cooling technologies to be deployed in data centres and edge computing environments.

“Our customers’ needs for cooling capacity are constantly increasing because of the high-density, powerful infrastructure they support, such as data centres and other IT applications,” says Marc Caiola, nVent senior director, data centre and networking solutions. “Iceotope has developed a differentiating chassis-level precision immersion cooling platform and we look forward to collaborating with their innovative team as they expand their solutions portfolio.”

“All of us at Iceotope are excited about our relationship with nVent,” adds David Craig, Iceotope chief executive officer. “Together we are innovating solutions that deliver truly game changing offerings that make all the real benefits of liquid cooling a reality in a scalable, secure and serviceable way.”

Infrastructure solutions for data centers and edge computing

nVent’s full range of air and liquid cooling solutions, combined with its broad portfolio of server racks, enclosures, intelligent PDUs, monitoring and sensors, electronic access control and infrastructure integration capabilities, enable rapid global deployment of immersion cooling technology in traditional rack footprints. This helps customers save valuable data centre floor space and simplify deployments without sacrificing reliability, availability and serviceability.

One hundred percent sealed at chassis level, Iceotope’s liquid cooling solutions offer extreme cooling performance while isolating and protecting critical IT systems from the surrounding environment and atmosphere. Industry standard form factors allow for simple maintenance and hot swapping – in any location – or the need for heavy lifting gear. Iceotope’s chassis-level liquid cooling solutions – with precision delivery technologies – can easily accommodate the increasing heat loads from the latest processor roadmaps while enabling ultra-low PUE to help customers on their energy reduction and sustainability goals.