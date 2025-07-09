Mansfield Pollard and BladeRoom announce partnership

Author: Joe Peck

Mansfield Pollard, a manufacturer of air handling units and environmental control systems, and BladeRoom Data Centres, a manufacturer of modular data centre systems and sustainable infrastructure, have announced a new partnering arrangement that paves the way for the businesses to collaborate and deliver cooling solutions for the fast-growing data centre market in the UK and globally.

The new agreement builds on a 15-year-long relationship, during which time both businesses have used their history of developing engineering solutions to support the high-tech and mission-critical market of data centre cooling.

Building on this foundation, the partnership will see the two companies collaborate on research and development to meet growing demand for advanced air- and water-based cooling solutions, supporting evolving AI and high-performance computing applications.

Over 210MW of IT cooling has been delivered to date, and further systems are in production. These systems, the companies say, are designed to be “adaptable and forward-looking,” accommodating new compute technologies while maintaining compatibility with legacy estates.

As cooling requirements continue to increase with the latest chipsets and processing densities, the partnership intends to place added emphasis on “innovative” approaches, including hybrid system architectures that combine the strengths of air and liquid cooling. These designs aim to enable integration within new or existing facilities and support retrofitting strategies that extend the lifecycle of established data centres.

Louise Ellis-Frankland, Chief Executive of Bradford-based Mansfield Pollard, says, “Mansfield Pollard and BladeRoom Data Centres have always been aligned in our values, especially when it comes to sustainability, energy efficiency, and technological advances.

“Both companies have a strong focus on responsible manufacturing and driving innovation, making this partnership a natural evolution in our longstanding relationship.”

Will Thornton, Chief Executive of BladeRoom Data Centres, comments, “As a company that prides itself on delivering low-energy, high-efficiency data centre infrastructure solutions at any scale, our partnership with Mansfield Pollard adds a whole new dimension to what we can offer our clients.

“Their innovative technologies align seamlessly with our commitment to dramatically reduce energy consumption and build the world’s most efficient, sustainable, and operationally superior data centres.”

Head of Sales for BladeRoom Data Centres Edward Dusting adds, “This collaboration also focuses on retrofitting our existing facilities with cutting-edge, energy-efficient cooling technologies, be that via air or water.

“This ensures that already established data centre estates, such as those delivered for our partners Ark Data Centres, always achieve optimal performance whilst becoming future-ready, AI-optimised infrastructure ready for the next generation of innovation.”