Aligned’s Phoenix data centre earns Three Green Globes

Author: Joe Peck

Aligned Data Centers, a technology infrastructure company, has announced its latest Phoenix data centre to receive the Green Globes for New Construction certification from the Green Building Initiative (GBI). Aligned’s PHX-06 data centre received a rating of Three Green Globes for its success in resource efficiency, environmental impact reduction, and improvements in occupant wellness.

“As the global demand for AI and high-performance computing continues to accelerate, we’re continuously looking for new ways to increase the efficiency and sustainability of our data centres, even as we keep pace with and anticipate the growth of that demand,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “GBI’s third-party review of PHX-06 resulted in an award of [the] Three Green Globes certification, which is a testament to our relentless pursuit of sustainable excellence.

“This recognition not only validates the exceptionally high standards we set for environmentally responsible design and construction, but also underscores our unmatched speed of delivery, which enables massive, future-proof scalability across the Americas. Despite continuous innovation and ever-higher standards, Aligned remains the highest certifying data centre in the programme.”

Aligned’s Three Green Globes achievement for PHX-06 was driven by factors like reduced water usage, efficient cooling, and 100% renewable power.

Another contributing factor to its certification is the company’s Adaptive Modular Infrastructure (AMI), which uses standardised, prefabricated modules for various building components. AMI seeks to sustainably accelerate deployment timelines and minimise waste by relying on repeatable manufacturing processes that produce fewer components and cut down on Scope 3 emissions through reduced onsite construction.

“Achieving this level of sustainability is an outstanding accomplishment and Aligned should be proud of the strategies applied to the design and construction of this facility,” comments Vicki Worden, GBI CEO. “We look to data centre owner-operators to be responsible stewards of the planet’s resources, and Aligned continues to demonstrate its leadership in sustainability with its exceptional outcomes in energy efficiency, water conservation, carbon emissions reduction, and occupant health.”

Founded in 2004, GBI is an international nonprofit organisation and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. GBI’s Green Globes third-party certification process involves a design and onsite assessment, evaluating environmental assessment areas including project management, site, energy, water, resources, emissions, and indoor environment.

