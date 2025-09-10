GF partners with NTT Facilities on sustainable cooling

Author: Joe Peck

GF, a provider of piping systems for data centre cooling systems, has announced a collaboration with NTT Facilities in Japan to support the development of sustainable cooling technologies for data centres.

The partnership involves GF supplying pre-insulated piping for the ‘Products Engineering Hub for Data Center Cooling’, a testbed and demonstration site operated by NTT Facilities.

The hub opened in April 2025 and is designed to accelerate the move from traditional chiller-based systems to alternatives such as direct liquid cooling.

Focus on energy-efficient cooling

GF is providing its pre-insulated piping for the facility’s water loop. The system is designed to support efficient thermal management, reduce energy losses, and protect against corrosion. GF’s offering covers cooling infrastructure from the facility level through to rack-level systems.

Wolfgang Dornfeld, President Business Unit APAC at GF, says, “Our partnership with NTT Facilities reflects our commitment to working side by side with customers to build smarter, more sustainable data centre infrastructure.

“Cooling is a critical factor in AI-ready data centres, and our polymer-based systems ensure performance, reliability, and energy efficiency exactly where it matters most.”

While the current project focuses on water transport within the facility, GF says it also offers a wider range of polymer-based systems for cooling networks. The company notes that these systems are designed to help improve uptime, increase reliability, and support sustainability targets.

