Sparkle’s BlueMed submarine cable lands in Cyprus

Author: Joe Peck

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy, and Cyta, a provider of integrated electronic communications in Cyprus, have announced the arrival of the BlueMed submarine cable at Cyta’s Yeroskipos landing station in Cyprus.

BlueMed is Sparkle’s new cable connecting Italy with several countries bordering the Mediterranean and up to Jordan. It’s part of the Blue & Raman Submarine Cable Systems – built in partnership with Google and other operators – that stretch further in the Middle East up to Mumbai, India.

With four fibre pairs and an initial design capacity of more than 25 Tbps per pair, the system delivers high-speed, low-latency, and scalable connectivity across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

A new PoP in Cyprus

With the branch to Yeroskipos station, Sparkle secures a key point of presence (PoP) in Cyprus, while Cyta gains access to the BlueMed submarine cable system, enhancing connectivity between Cyprus, Greece, and other Mediterranean countries.

This initiative aims to enable Cyta to better meet the growing demand for advanced internet services and digital content in the country, while strengthening Cyprus’ role as a strategic digital hub – providing direct connectivity to Greece, to Western and Central Europe via Genoa and Marseille, and to the Levant through other neighbouring eastern Mediterranean countries.

Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle, comments, “This is a new, important stage for BlueMed, a project that embodies our commitment to innovation and collaboration, linking Europe with Africa and the Middle East through state-of-the-art infrastructure.

“Today, we are also particularly glad to celebrate this milestone with our long-standing partner Cyta, confirming our shared commitment to strengthening connectivity in the Mediterranean basin.”

George Malikides, Chief Technology Officer at Cyta, adds, “The connection of Cyta to BlueMed will further enhance the Cyprus digital ecosystem and reinforce the island’s position as a key digital hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

George Metzakis, Chief Commercial Officer at Cyta, concurs, stating, “The arrival of BlueMed in Cyprus marks a pivotal step forward in our ongoing mission to strengthen the island’s international connectivity.”

BlueMed has received funding from the European Commission under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme, highlighting its strategic relevance for improving digital resilience and connectivity across Europe and beyond.