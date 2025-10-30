Arista unveils 800G R4 series networking portfolio

Author: Joe Peck

Arista Networks, a provider of cloud and AI networking systems, has introduced a new generation of R4 Series networking platforms designed for artificial intelligence, large-scale data centre environments, and routed backbone deployment.

The new systems are intended to support high-performance compute clusters, low-latency operation, and large routing backbones.

According to Arista, the portfolio is designed to provide high port density and support for 800-gigabit ethernet networks, with integrated security features for encrypted traffic.

Seamus Crehan, President of Crehan Research, says, “The 800GbE market is growing explosively with port shipments more than tripling sequentially in Q2 ’25, and Arista led in branded market share for both 800GbE as well as overall data centre ethernet switching.

“These new 800GbE products from Arista are well-timed to capitalise on this segment’s projected 90% five-year average annual growth rate driven by AI, storage, and general compute workloads.”

Arista states that the new systems are designed to reduce operating costs and energy consumption in AI and data centre environments, while supporting routing technologies such as EVPN, VXLAN, MPLS, and SR/SRv6.

The company also highlights engineering for predictable latency and packet-handling performance.

Focus on high-density 800G networking for AI

Arista says the platforms are aimed at workloads including AI training, inference, data centre interconnect, and large-scale routing. The new generation supports a range of 800-gigabit configurations, with capacity options designed for large-enterprise, cloud, and service provider networks.

Tim Smith, Senior Vice President of Technical Infrastructure Engineering and Operations at Magnite, comments, “When Magnite needed to build our next-generation data centre solution for AI and other advanced computing needs, Arista was the clear choice given their high quality offering.

“We’ve deployed a dense 800G spine using the modular Arista platform with both AI-optimised and high-scale multiservice routing linecards, providing an ideal foundation for the future.”

Arista notes that the systems include options for secure traffic handling with wirespeed encryption across all ports, including MACsec, IPsec, and VXLANsec.

The highest-capacity chassis in the range supports hundreds of 800-gigabit ethernet ports in one system. Arista also introduces its HyperPort interface, which the company says can simplify scale-across network designs and reduce AI workload completion times compared with traditional multi-link configurations.

Supporting spine and leaf deployments

Arista has also expanded its fixed-form systems designed for use as either data centre spines or leaf switches. According to the company, the systems offer flexible port combinations for 800-gigabit and 100-gigabit ethernet environments.

Leaf systems in the portfolio are positioned for direct server connectivity and mixed-workload data centres. These switches include copper and fibre options, uplink ports, and hardware-based encryption support.

Arista says its larger modular systems and several associated linecards are available now, alongside new fixed-format switches. Additional platforms and configurations are scheduled for release in early 2026.

