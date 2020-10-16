Organisations are under increasing pressure to hold more data than ever before, whilst keeping costs low and increasing sustainability commitments. Whilst this is a tall order, innovative technologies are opening up new possibilities.

Power management company Eaton has announced the launch of the second generation of its 93PM three-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) – the Eaton 93PM G2 UPS.

With the highest possible availability and the lowest total cost of ownership in its class, the 93PM G2 UPS is the perfect solution for colocation operators and organisations looking to increase capacity and power protection in line with business demand.

Key benefits include:

Supporting renewables: As an Eaton EnergyAware UPS, the Eaton 93PM G2 can help organisations support the environment and wider use of renewable energy whilst earning revenue through demand response and ancillary services. This will positively impact corporate social responsibility while creating savings and additional revenue. Without impacting on critical load protection, typical returns are up to €50,000 per MW of power allocated to grid support per year.

Enhanced cybersecurity and protection: For increased cybersecurity, the Eaton 93PM G2 UPS is protected by the Eaton Gigabit Network Card and Industrial Gateway Card –the first in the industry to receive both IEC 62443-4-2 and UL 29001-1 certification. For enhanced security, Eaton offers a remote monitoring service for a fast, proactive response to any power or cybersecurity related threats to the UPS.

Lowest total cost of ownership: Eaton 93PM G2 UPS costs less to own because it is more efficient, thanks to a number of leading technologies. It grows in line with business demand and features 97% online efficiency to improve cost control and ROI. Efficiency can be optimised further with Eaton ESS & VMMS.