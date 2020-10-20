Acronis has announced plans to expand its global network of cloud data centres, including new state-of-the-art facilities in Canada, New Zealand, and Bhutan.

Announced at the Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2020, the expansion ensures that the full range of Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions will be available to partners and organisations around the world, which is critical now that an estimated two-thirds of employees work remotely and rely on cloud-based services.

This announcement also revealed Acronis’ plan to add an additional 100 micro data centres to its global network, which already includes collocated and managed services data centres in the US, UK, Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Another new data centre in Vancouver, Canada was announced earlier this month.

“The rise of edge computing around the world means more data is now created and used away from company networks,” said Serguei “SB” Beloussov, founder and CEO of Acronis. “Micro data centres enable the efficient deployment of edge computing, particularly in emerging markets. As part of Acronis’ Global-Local Strategy, this expansion allowing us to provide the local, cost-efficient, bandwidth efficient, and low latency cloud services our global partners demand. It demonstrates our commitment to offering the cloud-based services and cyber protection that partners and users need in today’s digital world.”

With Gartner forecasting that the worldwide market for cloud management and security services will continue growing more than 25% by 2022, and Technavio projecting that the global edge data centre market will progress at a CAGR of almost 14% by 2024, the new cloud data centres announced will put Acronis in a strong position in both areas.

The expansion further enables Acronis to extend the reach of its cyber protection solutions delivered through the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform, which empowers service providers to provide backup, disaster recovery, antimalware, secure workplace collaboration, and blockchain-based data authentication service – all through a single pane of glass.