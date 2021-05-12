A worldwide ICT-company needed to automate how their servers were tracked and managed. Brady Corporation has offered its complete solution – automated inventory management with custom RFID labels.

Custom, passive RFID labels on every asset, combined with fixed scanners at all data centre exits provide accurate, real-time tracking. Print-and-program printers in a central location enable the company to label any new assets immediately with reliable, custom RFID labels to maintain a complete overview at the click of a button.

Relevant asset locations, time-stamps, and other data are available in real-time at the click of a button. Staff no longer have to manually count assets and can assess a site’s entire ICT inventory in a couple of hours, instead of weeks. The data also enable the company to prevent errors in asset movement through automatic alerts generated via the supporting software. This increases overall efficiency and decreases labour cost.

Brady can provide a complete solution that includes print-and-programme RFID printers and scanners for custom RFID labels. Software can be provided and integrated to manage RFID driven processes, which can include proximity detection, maintenance or installation guidance, shipment control, warehouse forklift automation or simple item counting at specific scanner gates.

