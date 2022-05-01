Proximity Data Centres has announced the completion of Zayo’s high-capacity dark fibre network at its edge colocation data centre in Chester Gates near Manchester.

Additionally, Zayo is nearing completion of a new dark fibre network connection at Proximity’s Nottingham edge data centre. Combined with the existing Zayo connection at the Birmingham facility acquired earlier this year, Proximity now offers customers, carriers and service providers three strategic Zayo direct points of presence (PoP).

Zayo’s dark fibre connection to Proximity Edge 4 at Chester Gates allows service providers to offer a range of low-latency services to businesses located in the Northwest of England – including a growing number of applications developers and content delivery providers (CDNs) – looking to move data and content closer to users. Services offered by Zayo will include dark fibre, Ethernet, wavelengths and IP. Additionally, the company is provisioning low latency circuits from Proximity Edge 4 to data centre hubs in Manchester, Dublin and the USA, allowing its customers increased resilience when connecting to cloud services.

“We are delighted that Zayo is continuing to increase its points of presence across our expanding footprint of regional UK edge data centres,” says John Hall, Managing Director – Colocation, Proximity Data Centres. “This is in line with our strategy of enabling Proximity’s sites to function as secure interconnected regional communications hubs for the benefit of our customers, offering the widest availability of diverse high-speed, low-latency fibre connections to carriers, ISPs and cloud providers.”

He adds: “Together with Zayo, we will be offering ultra-low latency cloud on ramp services to all major public cloud providers.”

Andrew Tipping, Business Development for UK, Zayo Europe says: “Proximity’s edge data centres are ideal points of presence for Zayo, enabling us to address growing demand from businesses and service providers for more network capacity in key regional areas. Connecting to Proximity’s strategic hubs in major UK conurbations allows us to further satisfy their latency, bandwidth and backhaul requirements.”

Proximity’s expanding UK network of interconnected regional edge data centres currently includes sites in Birmingham, Bridgend, Swindon, Nottingham, Rugby, Liverpool, Chester Gates and Wakefield. The company expects to have 20 sites available within the next 12 months, all in close proximity to major conurbation areas.