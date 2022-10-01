COMSovereign has outlined its going efforts to expand the value of its intellectual property (IP) portfolio as part of its ongoing business transition.

As an innovator in advanced wireless transmission technologies underlying both 4G and 5G wireless networks, it continues to pursue opportunities to monetise the value of its IP. To date, the company holds approximately 130 patents and approximately 25 patent applications pending. These pending patents cover an array of critical wireless networking technologies supporting the latest 5G Mobile Broadband Standard. This includes meeting future wireless network system requirements for increased bandwidth through the support for simultaneous radio transmission and reception utilizing approaches such as the Company’s Lextrum in-band full duplex (zero division duplex) technology.

“As an early player in the 4G and 5G space, COMSovereign’s business was built on a solid IP foundation, one that powers the market-leading performance of our DragonWave and Fastback products. As part of our ongoing review of the business, we believe our IP portfolio represents an untapped opportunity to create value for our stakeholders. That is why our Board of Directors and our leadership team is actively exploring ways to monetise our IP through multiple paths,” says David Knight, interim CEO of COMSovereign.