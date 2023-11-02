Schneider Electric has announced that it has finalised the acquisition of EcoAct SAS (EcoAct), an international leader in climate consulting and net zero solutions headquartered in Paris, France. The completion of the transaction follows consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies and approval from the competent regulatory authorities.

The acquisition represents the coming together of two best-in-class organisations to accelerate business solutions that deliver true value for both climate and clients. EcoAct’s portfolio of net zero and nature-based products and services, including consulting, climate data tools, and carbon offset project development, will expand and accelerate Schneider Electric’s global Sustainability Business, a provider of advisory services in the areas of energy management, energy efficiency, renewable energy and environmental commodity procurement, sustainability and net zero consulting, climate risk, sustainability communications, and reporting and disclosure.

The joining of the two organisations expands Schneider’s capabilities to provide end-to-end solutions that lead organisations through the net zero transformation and beyond. The company’s advisory services support the development of sustainability strategy and target setting through to decarbonisation across scope one, two and three, enhanced by its AI-led portfolio of digital and data management tools.

“We have long admired the team at EcoAct, and bringing our two organisations together will help us to accelerate the ability to serve our clients all over the world,” says Steve Wilhite, President, Sustainability Business. “Companies understand the urgency to act but continue to face complexities, when it comes to decarbonisation. I’m confident that our combined best-in-class teams will help our clients to accelerate even faster towards their net zero ambitions.”

“Urgent climate action is at the heart of our mission, and I know we’ve found the right partner in Schneider Electric,” says Stuart Lemmon, CEO of EcoAct. “The company’s own demonstrated commitments to net zero – in its own operations and for its clients – speaks loudly in the market, and our EcoActors are excited to join together with another leading advisory team, putting climate and nature centre stage to accelerate sustainable corporate transformation.”