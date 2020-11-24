Panduit has joined ETIM International and incorporated the ETIM classification model for technical products, into its product development and reference systems and documentation.

Ralph J. Lolies, Managing Director EMEA, Panduit says; “As a global player in infrastructure components, solutions and services for data centres, Enterprise, industry and building services engineering, it is essential that we communicate with the market in a uniform and freely shared format.”

Panduit, with its headquarters in Tinley Park, IL, USA, and subsidiaries in 112 locations worldwide, provides quality manufactured, innovative technologies. With its membership of ETIM, Panduit recognises the importance of standardised data structure and classification on the one hand, and the steadily growing volume in e-business on the other.

Lolies continues, “Our business ecosystem has been closely linked to the electrical trade since Panduit’s foundation in 1955. Our global data management team understands the importance of the fast and secure exchange of our product data with our customers and relies on ETIM from workplace engineers to top management.” ETIM (originally, European Technical Information Model), today, there are independent ETIM organizations in 12 European countries and North America, which manage the data model. “With our participation we are sending a clear signal to our customers in the European markets. Furthermore, we increase the quality and importance of ETIM in the North American continent”, Lolies concludes.