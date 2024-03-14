Nasuni, a hybrid cloud storage solution, has announced the general availability of Nasuni Edge for Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), a cloud-native, distributed solution that allows enterprises to accelerate data access and delivery times, while ensuring low-latency access that is crucial for edge workloads, including cloud-based artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) applications, all through a single, unified platform.

Amazon S3 is an object storage service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that offers scalability, data availability, security, and performance. Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 supports petabyte-sized workloads and allows customers to run S3-compatible storage that supports select S3 APIs on AWS outposts, AWS local zones, and customers’ on-premises environments. The Nasuni cloud-native architecture is designed to improve performance and accelerate business processes. Immediate file access is essential across various industries, where remote facilities with limited bandwidth generate large volumes of data that must be quickly processed and ingested into Amazon S3. In addition, increasingly, customers are looking for a unified platform for both file and object data access and protection, enabling them to address small and large-scale projects with on-prem and cloud-centric workloads through a single offering.

With an influx of large volumes of data, simplified storage is a priority for any business looking to collect and quickly process data at the edge in 2024. Forrester Research expects 80% of new data pipelines in 2024 will be built for ingesting, processing, and storing unstructured data. Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 is specifically designed for IT professionals, infrastructure managers, IT architects, and ITOps teams who want to improve application performance and data-driven workflow processes. It enables application developers to read and write using the Amazon S3 API to a global namespace backed by an Amazon S3 bucket from multiple endpoints located within AWS local zones, AWS outposts, and on-premises environments.

Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 enhances data access by providing local performance at the edge, multi-protocol read/write scenarios and support for more file metadata.

“Nasuni has been a long-time AWS partner, and this latest collaboration delivers the simplest solution for modernising an enterprise’s existing file infrastructure. With Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3, enterprises can support legacy workloads and take advantage of modern Amazon S3-based applications,” says David Grant, President, Nasuni. “Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 allows an organisation to make unstructured data easily available to cloud-based AI services.”

In addition to providing fast access to a single, globally accessible namespace, the ability to ingest large amounts of data into a single location drives potential new opportunities for customer innovation and powerful new insights via integration with third-party AI services. Importantly, Nasuni’s multi-protocol support means these new data workloads are accessible from a vast range of existing applications without having to rewrite them.

