Epsilon, a global connectivity service provider, has partnered with InterNexa, a connectivity infrastructure and ICT solutions provider, to provide remote peering for carriers and enterprises in South America with its Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, Infiny. InterNexa customers in Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina and Chile gain on-demand access to Internet Exchanges (IX) in Amsterdam and London.

InterNexa uses Epsilon’s Remote Peering to access LINX in London and AMS-IX in Amsterdam from Miami through its network. This interconnection enables InterNexa to meet the growing traffic demands and strengthen its global reach with presence in key hubs across Europe. Organisations across South America can now choose InterNexa to efficiently connect to European markets.

“South America has some of the most dynamic and fastest growing markets in the world. Our work with InterNexa will enable more local users to benefit from an optimised network experience when deploying their applications and services,” says Michel Robert, Chief Executive Officer at Epsilon. “Our vision with Infiny is aligned with InterNexa’s focus on helping South American businesses to digitally transform. With on-demand connectivity, it can continue to scale up efficiently and serve more customers across the region.”

Connecting to Epsilon’s network fabric, InterNexa can freely interconnect over 220 data centres with on-ramps to the major cloud service providers, IXs and other networks globally. It has the flexibility to choose to provide its own cross connect or have Epsilon to manage end-to-end for greater efficiency.

“Our partnership with Epsilon is helping us to manage the surging internet bandwidth and usage in the region. We are seeing huge demand from online gaming and other applications such as video streaming. Remote peering enables us to connect our customers closer to where these services are hosted for the best digital experience. With a single contract, we have instant access to a whole ecosystem of IXPs across the globe and can adapt our connectivity to match local demand,” said Jaime Giraldo, Chief New Markets Officer at InterNexa. “Infiny is an easy to use platform and powerful enabler for connecting our customers to global destinations.”