Leeds-based Airedale International, UK air conditioning solutions provider, has announced its largest ever single order in its 46 year history.

The order, which was confirmed during lockdown, is for a Frankfurt based colocation data centre and is worth approximately £10m. It is further evidence of the continuing success of this UK business during what is widely regarded as one of the most difficult trading periods the world has endured for a very long time.

Airedale International, which established its dedicated European data centre solutions team just over a year ago with Jonas Caino at the helm, is already reaping the fruits of this investment, with last year’s announcement of its contract with US based data centre provider Cyrus One.

Having seen turnover soar by more than 20% in the last financial year, and with a strong forecast for the year ahead despite the pandemic, Airedale is now taking the next step and looking to replicate this success in the US market, home of Airedale’s parent company Modine.

The next six months will see the establishment of Airedale’s US data centre solutions team, trading under the ‘Airedale by Modine’ brand. Utilising Modine’s extensive US manufacturing footprint and thermal management experience, coupled with Airedale’s deep knowledge of the data centre sector, the team will be headed up by Business Development Director, Stuart Kay. To support them, an engineering development team was appointed at Airedale’s headquarters in Leeds earlier in the year who have been developing bespoke data centre cooling products for the American marketplace.

The demand for Airedale cooling systems continues to grow in line with the increasing number of data centres being built across the world, all of which require state-of-the-art cooling technology. Indeed, much of Airedale International’s continued success is attributed to their expertise in data centre cooling market.