DigiCert has announced that it will be providing digital trust services to the European Production Giganet project. In doing so, it will be serving a key role in secure data communication and exchange for the manufacturing industry, adhering to European standards of self-sovereign identity.

EuProGigant is set to bring about the next step in Industry 4.0 in Europe, by demonstrating a shared, intelligent and automated data ecosystem, that will drive value creation within the European manufacturing sector.

This will be the first practical implementation that will make Gaia-X understandable for the manufacturing domain, a framework for federated European data architecture.

The company will be providing its digital trust services, based on the DigiCert ONE platform, within the EuProGigant’s federation services for secure identity and authentication. These include content and IoT trust services and following eIDAS guidelines for creating verifiable credential wallets, as well as the self-description principles of Gaia-X.

Mike Nelson, DigiCert’s Vice President of Digital Trust, says “DigiCert’s role in EuProGigant reinforces its position as a global leader in digital trust and a driver of digital transformation within the European Manufacturing Industry. We are proud to be involved in this landmark project and hope that our contributions will pave the way for future innovation with the sector.”

The project is led by Vienna University of Technology and Darmstadt University of Technology. It involves over 20 companies from within the industrial and technology sectors including manufacturing companies such as voestalpine High Performance Metals, Heller and MTU Aero Engines.

The project intends to exhibit how industry can use sovereign data and information exchange, with a shared data ecosystem to revolutionise the manufacturing sector. By automating and improving data-driven value chains, it estimates that the European manufacturing industry will profit from higher data quality and lower costs. In part, this is meant to allow the industry to compete with low cost manufacturers from emerging markets through innovation and establishment of stronger connected systems.