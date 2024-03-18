Cubbit has announced general availability of its DS3 Composer, a secure and scalable next-generation cloud solution that places data control back into the hands of MSPs, VARs, and enterprises, by enabling them to build their own sovereign, hyper-resilient, 100% S3-compatible object storage in minutes.

Equipping customers with the capability to organise distributed networks of their own design, DS3 Composer delivers cloud with true digital independence, checking compliance and sustainability boxes, and facilitating cost savings of between 50-90%, as compared to traditional cloud storage and on-premise storage solutions. To provide this solution across Europe, Cubbit has already closed important technology partnerships, including one with HPE, and one with Equinix.

Following the launch in November 2023, Cubbit will be showcasing DS3 Composer at stand R11, CloudFest 2024, Europa-Park, Germany, between 18 and 21 March. The new platform leverages DS3 technology, a multi-tenant, S3 compatible object store developed by Cubbit, already adopted by 250+ companies and MSPs across Europe, including $4.9bn cyber security global distributor, Exclusive Networks and Leonardo, a $14bn world leader in defence and cyber security.

DS3 Composer collects and aggregates new and recycled resources across the edge, on-prem, and public cloud — exposing them as an S3 object store repository via the SaaS control plane. Resources are organised in geo-distributed networks, and each network node can provide access and capacity via S3 protocol.

The platform delivers cloud with data and infrastructure sovereignty, enabling MSPs and enterprises to transform their business in as little as 15 minutes. In minutes, partners can innovatively transform their business with their own white-labelled object storage, creating new revenue streams by offering their customers a fully-customisable, comprehensive cloud experience, with all the benefits of traditional cloud services and on-premises products.

Double ransomware protection means potential attacks on partners’ clients and storage infrastructure can be avoided, as data is protected both client-side (via object lock, versioning and IAM policy) and server-side (via geo-distribution and encryption).

From edge to cloud, DS3 Composer nodes can run on any hardware and VM, where each tenant has full control over resources via an intuitive user interface that enables configuration, granular multi-tenancy, monitoring and auditing reports, chargeback and billing features, as well as the possibility to access data from public or private access points, with zero-trust data protection.

DS3 Composer is driven by Cubbit’s DS3 technology, where, unlike traditional cloud storage, there is no need to store data in centralised data centres. Instead, files uploaded to DS3 are protected by several layers of security, being encrypted, fragmented and then replicated across multiple locations within geo-fenced networks of users’ choice.