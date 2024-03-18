With AI continuing to supercharge UK data centre construction throughout 2024 and grids already under strain, energy solutions specialist, Aggreko is advising facility stakeholders to source decentralised, sustainable power sources to avoid project bottlenecks.

According to data from construction consultants, Glenigan, continued demand for AI and machine learning platforms is driving demand for data centres to meet computing capacity needs. As a result, the sector has experienced pronounced expansion, with plans approved to build a wide variety of facilities in multiple sizes across the country.

Yet as Billy Durie, Global Sector Head for Data Centres at Aggreko, points out that maintaining this upwards trajectory will require project stakeholders to identify and mitigate future issues that may cause disruption. Specifically, Billy is encouraging those involved in facility construction to keep abreast of developments around National Grid capacity and potential delays securing prime power for sites, and source bridging solutions when required.

“The UK’s continued data centre construction boom demonstrates once again that the sector is set to continue its impressive growth. But as demand rises and utilities decarbonise at pace, greater intermittency and strain may hamper facility construction times if not accounted for. It’s a situation we’re seeing across Europe, with many facilities still waiting for a connection from nearby utility substations.

“Bridging power can provide an immediate fix for this bottleneck, so it is vital project stakeholders consider what is required before construction begins. Solutions such as battery storage systems complementing on-site generators, secured on a temporary, modular basis, can ensure sites receive flexible power. It is therefore advised that equipment portfolio managers leverage third-party expertise to ensure the most effective solutions that adhere to stringent emissions regulations.”

Reducing carbon footprints and supporting the energy transition are key objectives behind Energising Change, Aggreko’s new ESG framework. Fundamental to the initiative is the company’s commitment to help the data centre sector embed low-carbon power and temperature control technologies, alongside more efficient ways of working.

The new framework builds on previous themes identified in Aggreko’s Uptime on the Line report, which surveyed 700 European data centre consultants on common pinch points in facility construction. Issues explored in the report included access to plant, decarbonisation and ensuring full power availability on-site, as well as skills shortages. With these pinch points in mind, Billy is advocating relevant stakeholders engage outside expertise to navigate potential concerns that might affect project deadlines.

“Data centre construction works to tight deadlines with each stage of the build mapped out with precision, so projects can be progressed without disruption is essential,” Billy concludes. “This is even more important in a market where data centre construction is booming.

“However, to get a full, holistic view of all the factors that might affect a build, site stakeholders may need to leverage the knowledge of external experts, especially when it pertains to utilities. By engaging expertise that may not otherwise exist in-house, potential pitfalls can be identified and negated well ahead of time, ensuring projects are completed on-time and to budget.”

