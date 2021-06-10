Crosser, a leading low-code platform for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), today announced a new partnership with IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company. The combined solution will empower joint customers to turn machine data into actionable insights.

The raw asset data generated by IIoT sensors is typically unstructured — either containing unnecessary or too little information, making it difficult for organizations to gain immediate insights. In addition, the sheer volume of IIoT data coming from asset-mounted sensors can often create a problem.

The Crosser low-code platform solves these problems by giving users access to a rich library of pre-built modules that enable non-developers to apply any data transformation, harmonization, or data reduction to the streaming data. The Crosser platform runs on a hybrid architecture, which means that the partly cloud-based, real-time analytics engine can be installed anywhere: on an edge gateway, on a factory floor, or in the cloud — giving customers maximum flexibility.

IFS’s enterprise applications span across several asset-rich industries such as manufacturing, energy and utilities, engineering, construction, aerospace and defense, and service. Increasing global competition, supply-chain disruptions and rising costs of raw materials are some of the factors driving demand for new business models across these industries. To stay ahead of the competition, fast-moving companies are using industrial IoT technology to ensure higher customer satisfaction, increased equipment uptime, enhanced productivity, cost savings, and the ability to quickly launch new business models. These initiatives are underpinned by intelligent processing of IIoT data for predictive maintenance, process optimization and automation, and deeper asset and process insights.

“Asset-rich businesses across all industries want to connect their devices, machines and fixed assets in order to capture, structure and analyze streaming data with machine learning and AI,” says Sakari Jorma, IFS Senior Vice President, Technology Alliances. “Partnering with Crosser provides our customers with access to the easy-to-use, low-code Crosser platform, which helps companies orchestrate and manage IoT solutions that make sense for their businesses. Adding a smart and easy way to extract value from asset data, the partnership is another step in IFS’s commitment to empower customers to move faster with their digital transformation.”

Martin Thunman, CEO and co-founder of Crosser, comments, “The IFS way of empowering customers to ‘be the best when it really matters, at the moment of service’ fits very well with Crosser’s philosophy of ushering in a real-time and event-driven world. With our combined capabilities, IFS customers can analyze, act and extract value from their IoT and asset data, in real-time. When it comes to the amount of innovative, next-generation business cases that can be deployed, the only limit is your imagination.”