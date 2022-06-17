Acronis has debuted a new Advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) pack for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, a solution that shields managed service providers (MSPs) and businesses of all sizes from data leakage. Notably, the solution does not require months for deployment, and highly skilled teams to maintain it.

Drawing from decades-long experience enabling MSPs in data protection, this expansion resolves the main obstacles hindering the broader adoption of DLP solutions: gruelling roll-out and cumbersome ongoing administrative execution.

For years, organisations have struggled to protect sensitive data from unauthorised access via external attacks or insider risks such as IT misconfigurations and human error. Only a handful of large enterprises had the resources to manage the overall complexity, high deployment costs, and more significant obstacles that come with DLP adoption. Which is why the global DLP market size is set to exceed US$6 billion by 2026, according to Global Industry Analysts.

According to the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention, “Small and midsize organisations often struggle to implement and operate DLP tools. Consulting and managed DLP services can offer a path to value in terms of managing tools, but they cannot replace internal data knowledge and ownership of risk by business units.”

“Across the clients we work with daily, fear of their financial records or customer data appearing on Google search keeps them up at night. It keeps us up, too,” says Lawrence Troemel, President of NobleTec. “We want to help them close the gap, but it’s really tough to cost-effectively succeed within short time frames – especially when a new customer comes to us after a major breach.”

Acronis Advanced DLP

The integration of behavioural-based DLP capabilities into the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform is what extends its ability to deliver unified data protection, cybersecurity and management across systems, data and workloads regardless of their location. It offers a range of cyber protection capabilities that span the NIST cybersecurity framework from identification to recovery to ensure business continuity in the face of cybercriminals, insider risk threats or technology failure.

The Early Access version of Acronis Advanced DLP:

• Protects sensitive data transferred via a wide array of user and system connections including for example, instant messaging and peripheral devices.

• Uses the same unified Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud console and agent for data visibility and classification.

• Offers out-of-box data classification templates for common regulatory frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA and PCI DSS.

• Provides continuous monitoring for DLP incidents with multiple policy enforcement options, enabling ongoing automated policy adjustment to business-specifics.

• Includes robust audit and logging capabilities, giving administrators the ability to respond effectively to DLP events and conduct post-breach forensic investigations.

With a single platform and agent enabling this highly accessible form of DLP, both MSPs and businesses will benefit from faster, easier deployment and time-to-value, while avoiding all the most common threats to data. These same benefits can be accrued by larger organisations needing immediate protection while evaluating more complex and sophisticated DLP programs with multi-year implementation cycles.

Acronis Early Access Program

This new Advanced DLP technology is now available in an Early Access Program via Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. Existing Acronis customers and partners using the platform can provision and trial the solution at no cost.