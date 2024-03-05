Vultr has announced the expansion of its Seattle cloud data centre region at Sabey Data Centers’ ​​SDC Columbia location. Its expansion includes a significant new inventory of NVIDIA HGX H100 GPU clusters, available both on demand and through reserved instance contracts.

The new clean, renewable, hydro-powered expansion highlights the company’s commitment to enabling organisations to meet their AI innovation and corporate ESG goals by delivering NVIDIA HGX H100 capacity in one of the most efficient, clean-powered data centres in the US. Reservations for Vultr’s new NVIDIA HGX H100 GPU clusters can be made here.

Sabey, one of the privately-owned multi-tenant data centre operators in the US, builds and maintains energy-efficient data centres with the goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2029. Having recently completed the third of up to nine possible buildings across 130+ acres, Sabey’s SDC Columbia location utilises cost-efficient, sustainable hydropower.

With a 100 ENERGY STAR rating for three consecutive years and an annualised power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15, it is an efficient data centre in the region, enabling Vultr to efficiently scale cloud computing and cloud GPU capacity with renewable power. This latest expansion offers Vultr customers the opportunity to harness the power of HGX H100 clusters for their AI workloads, and also choose a clean cloud GPU option, enabling them to meet their ESG goals and benefit from unrivalled price-to-performance.