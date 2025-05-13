Vertiv to deliver AI infrastructure for Polar’s Norway data centre

Author: Carly Weller

Vertiv has announced that it has been chosen by Polar as the primary supplier for its first modular AI-ready data centre in Norway.

Powered entirely by hydroelectric energy, the Polar facility minimises its carbon footprint whilst accommodating high-density, liquid-cooled environments of up to 120kW per rack. The Vertiv solution is designed with N+1 redundancy across electrical and thermal systems, delivering the resilience and reliability to support AI and accelerated computing operations. Polar’s mission is to create an industry-leading, environmentally responsible infrastructure platform for its customers to develop the future of AI.

As AI applications become increasingly resource-intensive, the demand for scalable and energy-efficient infrastructure is greater than ever. With Vertiv’s preconfigured power and cooling infrastructure, Polar’s new facility is set to meet these challenges, supporting a high-performance computing environment with operational agility that supports its sustainability business goals.

Viktor Petik, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions at Vertiv, comments, “This collaboration showcases the strength of Vertiv’s modular approach, providing Polar with a high-density, AI-ready infrastructure that combines rapid deployment with outstanding energy efficiency. By leveraging factory-assembled infrastructure, we overcome traditional on-site challenges and deliver a solution tailored to Polar’s evolving requirements.”

Andy Hayes, CEO at Polar, says, “We are excited to partner with Vertiv on this innovative project, which allows us to scale quickly and efficiently while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability. The flexibility of Vertiv’s solution enables us to easily expand to meet market demand, and helps us to support our clients with cutting-edge AI and HPC capabilities.”

As part of this collaboration, Vertiv is designing, manufacturing, delivering, installing, and commissioning a fully equipped, scalable, AI-ready prefabricated modular (PFM) solution capable of supporting a 12MW IT load, with the option to expand up to 50MW.

The solution includes Vertiv EXL S1, an efficient and grid-interactive uninterruptible power supply (UPS) able to support the variable power loads of AI and other HPC applications. It also features the compact Vertiv Liebert AFC chiller with very low-GWP (global warming potential) refrigerant, designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions, and allowing up to 20% lower annual energy consumption compared to fixed screw systems.

The first deployment phase of the project is set to go live in the second half of 2025, with further expansion already planned.

