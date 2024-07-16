Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, and ZincFive, a provider of nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based products for immediate power applications, today announced that Vertiv will add the ZincFive BC Series uninterruptible power supply (UPS) Battery Cabinets to its portfolio of battery systems available for data centre backup power.

The safe and recyclable nickel-zinc batteries are compatible with select large and medium Vertiv UPS systems, including the recently launched Vertiv Trinergy, as a source of backup energy storage, complementing the company’s commitment to enable customers to minimise the environmental footprint of their data centre sites. The ZincFive BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets are now available from Vertiv in the EMEA region.

ZincFive’s BC Series UPS Battery Cabinets are reportedly the first nickel-zinc battery energy storage solution with backward and forward compatibility with megawatt class UPS. The BC Series offers the smallest footprint in the industry compared to VRLA and Lithium-Ion, and minimal maintenance requirements. The NiZn chemistry provides reliable operation, with the battery strings remaining conductive, even with weak or depleted cells. In addition, according to a study performed by Boundless Impact and commissioned by ZincFive, ZincFive’s NiZn batteries have a significantly lower end-to-end environmental impact than lead-acid and lithium batteries, as validated by expert third-party analysis.

ZincFive’s CEO and Co-Founder, Tim Hysell, comments, “Our relentless commitment to innovation shines through our powerful, safe, and reliable nickel-zinc battery technology. The BC Series represents an ideal solution to meet the evolving demands of data centres, both today and in the future. Furthermore, the importance of sustainability in data centre backup battery systems is on the rise, aligning perfectly with the shared values of ZincFive, our partners, and our customers. We are dedicated to minimising carbon emissions and operational expenses without compromising on safety or performance.”

Milind Paranjape, Vertiv’s Senior Director of Energy Storage, adds, “Vertiv and ZincFive want to enable reliable and efficiently operated data centres around the world, providing greater access to data, with less waste and greater energy efficiency. Vertiv has already deployed the ZincFive product at several sites for major data centre companies.”

Milind also said the technology is an excellent solution for customers faced with challenges with local Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) regarding National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards and the International Fire Code (IFC).

