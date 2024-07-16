VIAVI Solutions today announced the launch of Nitro Fibre Sensing, an integrated real-time asset monitoring and analytics solution for critical infrastructure ranging from oil, gas and water pipelines to electrical power transmission, border/perimeter security and data centre interconnects.

Operators face challenges in protecting and optimising their critical infrastructure. The costs associated with damage to critical assets often dwarf initial investment, so swift detection, localisation and prevention of external threats can help to minimise damage and outages, while also leading to a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). In addition, optimising operation helps ensure that production targets are met.

Comprising Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS), Simultaneous Temperature and Strain Sensing (DTSS) and Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) technologies, Nitro Fibre Sensing provides the critical intelligence needed to swiftly identify and pinpoint threats.

Nitro Fibre Sensing uses remote Fibre Test Heads (FTH), commonly known as interrogators, to monitor fibre optic cables or fibre-enabled infrastructure. By performing real-time distributed fibre optic sensing, FTH can measure temperature and strain along a fibre or detect acoustic vibrations close to a fibre. Deployed at strategic locations, including along power cables and pipelines, FTH provides valuable infrastructure health data that can be used to drive proactive maintenance and prevent downtime. Alerts notify operators of potential threats from human interference, vehicle movement, digging operations, fishing nets or ship anchors encroaching on valuable assets. These alarms include precise location information to assist maintenance, response or repair teams.

Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Fibre and Access Solutions, VIAVI, comments, “As a leader in fibre monitoring, VIAVI is trusted to monitor millions of miles of fibre with thousands of test heads around the world today. We take fibre monitoring to the next level with the Nitro Fibre Sensing solution. As the use of fibre optic cables increases across various industries to enable accurate, resilient monitoring – while complying with security regulations – our broad portfolio serves each customer’s unique needs.”

