Vantage Data Centers, a global provider of hyperscale data centre campuses, has announced the appointments of Dana Adams and David Howson, who will serve as Regional Presidents for North America and EMEA, respectively. The company has also announced that Antoine Boniface, who served as president for EMEA, for the past four years, will take on a new role as Chief Commercial Officer for the region. These appointments come as the company enters 2024 positioned for another year of significant growth and expansion across the globe.

Dana Adams brings nearly 18 years of experience in the data centre sector to the company. Based in Denver, she will oversee the region’s growth, including market development, sales, construction and operations, reporting to Jeff Tench, Executive Vice President, North America and APAC. Dana was previously the Chief Operating Officer for AirTrunk. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Iron Mountain and Digital Realty.

David Howson joins to spearhead the company’s growth, overseeing market development, sales, construction and operations across the region. A seasoned veteran with more than 30 years of international internet infrastructure experience, David recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Congruex. Previously, he served as CEO of Six Degrees Group, and in several executive roles at Zayo Group and Level 3 Communications. He is based in London and reports to Sureel Choksi, President and CEO.

Additionally, Antoine Boniface has been named the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer for EMEA. In his new role, he will oversee site selection, market intelligence, sales and sales engineering, driving Vantage’s commercial strategy to expand with customers across the region.

“The additions of Dana and David come at a pivotal time for Vantage as we continue to scale our leadership team to keep pace with our customers’ exponential growth driven by cloud and AI services globally,” says Sureel Choksi. “I am thrilled to welcome Dana and David given the wealth of experience and leadership they bring to our two largest regions.

“In addition, we are excited for Antoine to become our first chief commercial officer in EMEA. Antoine has been fundamental to our success in the region, and this new role plays to his strengths and passion for serving our customers. David, Antoine and the EMEA leadership team will collectively partner to drive our next stage of growth.”