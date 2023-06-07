Serverfarm LLC, innovator in colocation data centre development, operation, and cloud-based infrastructure management, will issue a white paper calling for an end to the siloed thinking that is preventing real sustainability actions in IT and data centres.

“It is time for CIO, CTO and data centre leaders and stakeholders to address head on the ESG, decarbonisation and sustainability challenges we face today if we are to deliver true net zero data centres and IT,” says Arun Shenoy, CMO and SVP of Sales EMEA at Serverfarm.

The paper, ‘Data Center + IT Collaboration to Cut Carbon’ provides an ‘applications to data centres’ perspective for CIOs, CTOs, CSOs and data centre leaders by providing a call to action for greater co-operation.

It includes a number of checklists for IT and data centre engineers and offers a ‘buildings to software’ perspective on digital sustainability.

The paper covers greener data strategies for physical infrastructure, including existing buildings, new builds versus modernization, greening space, power and cooling, green software development and applications, server and processor architectures, cloud tools, along with measurement, monitoring, and management strategies.

“At every layer of the stack, there are sustainability gains to be made. Down at the processor level, CIOs prioritise performance per watt, whereas data centre engineers focus on the buildings and infrastructure. These data centres use thousands of MWhs per year, but are often underusing their power capacity,” says Shenoy.