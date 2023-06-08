SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform, has announced the launch of a new virtual data centre in Australia. The deployment, which comes on the heels of the company achieving Protected IRAP status for its Singularity XDR platform, will aid local government agencies and organisations in complying with data sovereignty requirements and bolstering the nation’s cyber defences.



The centre, which will be hosted by SentinelOne strategic partner, AWS, comes at a pivotal time for Australia, as the Federal Government is rewriting its cybersecurity strategy, tightening reporting regulation, and reforming its incident response mechanisms to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape and boost the nation’s security capability.

“As cyberattacks become more widespread and complex, it is imperative for government organisations to have access to advanced, intelligence-based solutions that enable them to protect their systems and information,” says Jason Duerden, Regional Director, ANZ. “At SentinelOne, we understand the unique requirements that local agencies face and provide a unique platform they can use to detect, respond to, and remediate threats in a real-time, compliant way.”



The Singularity platform is a unified solution that combines endpoint protection, cloud security, identity threat detection, and response and data ingestion with analytics in a single console using a native back end and the industry’s most performant security data lake. It is also the first XDR solution in the local market that offers complete data localisation and sovereignty, with both IRAP accreditation and a Sydney AWS Point of Presence, that is a completely isolated cluster, air gapped from other SentinelOne locations, ensuring no data leaves Australian shores.



“With SentinelOne, government agencies can unlock the power of emerging technologies such as generative AI that adversaries are increasingly using to execute attacks to protect critical infrastructure and systems of national importance,” says Duerden. “And we will continue to invest in and deliver innovations that help them prevent threats, reduce risk and keep our nation safe in full compliance with the standards and requirements they must meet.”