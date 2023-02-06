The Datum Group has announced plans to open two new data centre facilities in 2024. The move will see the company expand its colocation offering to meet the growing demand for data centre space.

The two new facilities (FRN2 and MCR2) will be located on the sites of the Datum Group’s existing data centres in Farnborough (FRN1) and Manchester (MCR1). They will provide Datum’s clients with even greater choice and flexibility when it comes to choosing a colocation provider.

FRN2, link detached to Datum’s flagship Farnborough facility, will provide 600 footprints on the ground floor, with scope to double this capacity on the first floor. All data halls will provide an average power density of 3.5kW/footprint, capability to deliver high density compute of up to 30kW/footprint, and Tier 3+ resilience.

MCR2 will be located at the Teledata site in Manchester and will offer up to 25,000ft2 of space, 4MVA of power and over 1,000 new server racks in both high and standard density.

Datum Group’s CEO, Dominic Phillips, says, “Our decision to open two new data centre facilities is a response to the strong demand we are seeing for our services and will allow us to support our clients’ growth by providing enterprise grade colocation through our network of high security data centres. By expanding our footprint across the UK, we will be able to offer an even wider range of services and solutions that can be tailored to individual client needs.”

Matt Edgley, Director at Teledata, comments, “This expansion will allow us to build on our excellent reputation in Manchester for providing premium colocation services. Our new facilities in Farnborough and Manchester will provide even more businesses with the high-quality data centre services they need to grow and succeed.”