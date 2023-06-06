Global colocation provider, Telehouse International Corporation of Europe, has strengthened its operational and customer experience excellence with a restructuring of its operations department and five new appointments, including two new members to the board of directors.

Previously holding the Senior Director of Customer Experience position, Mark Pestridge has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President and General Manager with the responsibility of informing and supporting the work of the board, including leading the organisation’s short and long term strategies and overseeing the operations of the business globally. With over 20 years’ experience in the data centre and service provider space, Mark has a solid history of developing strategic partnerships across the industry that achieve strong and consistent business performance.

Joining Mark on the Board of Directors as Senior Vice President and Leader of Technical Services is Paul Lewis, former Senior Director of Technical Services, who led the Operational, Construction, and Design Departments at Telehouse. Paul also takes on responsibility for informing and supporting the work of the board, including the setting of the global vision and strategy, delivering of the agreed strategy, overseeing the company’s entire operations and optimising the organisation’s operational capabilities.

The restructure of the Telehouse Europe operations department sees the creation of a new Data Centre Services Department, aimed at providing efficient and secure services to its customers. This department is managed by a newly appointed Data Centre Services Senior Director, Scott Longhurst.

Scott joined Telehouse in February this year and has over 30 years’ experience in critical infrastructure management and engineering in the data centre and telecommunications industry. In his new role, Scott will ensure that the global colocation provider can continue to build a culture of continuous improvement that places customers at the heart of all its business operations and customer experience initiatives.

Telehouse’s new Data Centre Services Department is comprised of three key focus areas, Data Centre Operations headed by newly appointed Alex Mason, and Security Services and Service Delivery headed by Rob Rennie and Simon Smith respectively.

Alex, who joined Telehouse in April, focuses on the management and strategic vision of Telehouse’s mission critical facilities environments. He is also responsible for the day-to-day service management and maintenance of all infrastructure, including building and facilities management, on a 24/7 basis.

Rob, who has been promoted to Security Services Director, oversees the management and strategic vision of Telehouse’s physical security including the security of the colocation provider’s assets and those of its customers. He is responsible for evaluating risks to Telehouse and its customers and ensuring that robust procedures are in place to mitigate these risks and for driving efficiencies and ongoing improvement of security systems and processes.

As the newly promoted Service Delivery Director, Simon takes on the Service Desk responsibility, installation of all white space client solutions such as cage and rack builds, power connections, interconnection cabling, campus wide ducts and interconnection of the Data Centres.

Takayo Takamuro, Managing Director & European Chief Executive of Telehouse Europe, commented, “We’re undergoing a transformation of Telehouse that will help us achieve greater operational and customer experience excellence. The new Data Centre Services Department will help us enhance our ability to respond to changing customer needs proactively and ensure ongoing enhancement of the customer journey through end-to-end services. As a global colocation provider known for its unrivalled connectivity, we continuously strive to drive our interconnection strategy forward and into new areas, with all the newly appointed senior members supporting the business to achieve this goal.”