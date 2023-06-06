The IBM Facility in Ehningen, Germany, has announced plans to open its first Europe-based quantum data centre to facilitate access to cutting-edge quantum computing for companies, research institutions and government agencies.

The data centre is expected to be operational in 2024, with multiple IBM quantum computing systems, each with utility scale quantum processors (those of more than 100 qubits).

The data centre will be located at IBM’s facility in Ehningen and will serve as IBM Quantum’s European cloud region, for users in Europe to provision services at the data centre for their quantum computing research and exploratory activity.

The data centre is being designed to help clients continue to manage their European data regulation requirements, including processing all job data within EU borders. The facility will be IBM’s second quantum data centre and quantum cloud region, after its New York facility.

“Europe has some of the world’s most advanced users of quantum computers, and interest is only accelerating with the era of utility scale quantum processors,” says Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and Vice President of IBM Quantum. “The planned quantum data centre and associated cloud region will give European users a new option as they seek to tap the power of quantum computing in an effort to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems.”

“Our quantum data centre in Europe is an integral piece of our global endeavour,” says Ana Paula Assis, IBM General Manager for EMEA. “It will provide new opportunities for our clients to collaborate side-by-side with our scientists in Europe, as well as their own clients, as they explore how best to apply quantum in their industry.”