Opendatasoft has launched its advanced new data lineage feature. Delivering detailed analysis of how and where data is being reused, it provides greater visibility into data flows, enabling organisations to improve data governance and accelerate their data democratisation strategies.

Organisations today understand the importance of data sharing, both internally and externally, to increase efficiency, improve performance and drive innovation. However, currently they lack the tools to manage and report on where data is being reused, adding to workloads, and making effective decision-making difficult.

In response to these data governance challenges, Opendatasoft has developed its unique data lineage feature. Easy to use, it provides detailed information on how data is being reused and the relationships between individual datasets.

The data lineage feature maps data flows end-to-end, providing a complete dashboard of data usage within the data portal back office. This enables organisations to improve the governance and quality of their data, better understand user needs, and report on the value and return on investment of their data portals.

Available directly in the back office of the Opendatasoft platform for all customers, the new data lineage feature delivers:

Detailed mapping of data paths:

Visualising the dataset journey from its creation to final destination.

Providing actionable information on its origin and its internal and external reuses.

A complete dashboard of every data reuse:

Providing automatic analysis and management of the dynamics of the data portal.

Tracking key performance indicators, such as the number of reuses, the status of relationships, interdependencies with other portals, and the most and least used datasets.

“At Opendatasoft, our goal is to support our customers so they get the most out of their data. That’s why we’re constantly innovating to provide the best tools on the market and to support them in creating successful data democratisation strategies. Our unique new data lineage feature transforms the ability of customers to trace data usage, providing the information they need to analyse and accelerate their data sharing strategies,” says Jean-Marc Lazard, President and Co-Founder of Opendatasoft.

“From a data publisher perspective, one of the problems experienced with open data is understanding what data users are doing with the data. Whilst Opendatasoft facilitates the submission of reuses already, this new data lineage feature provides additional insight into the maps and charts that users have built whilst maintaining user anonymity, that we would not have known about. This adds to the value of open data,” says Yiu-Shing Pang, Open Data Manager, UK Power Networks.