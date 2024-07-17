TA Realty, a provider of real estate investment management services, and EdgeConneX, a global provider of data centre solutions, have announced the joint development of a 324MW hyperscale data centre campus in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to acquiring the site, TA Realty, through its dedicated hyperscale development arm TA Digital Group, will manage power procurement and secure all necessary utilities, zoning approvals, permits, and entitlements, addressing the complexities and challenges inherent in these processes. EdgeConneX will bring its comprehensive experience in designing, building and operating data centres.

By combining their respective expertise, both companies will aim to ensure the successful delivery of this project with the goal of bringing the site live on time and on budget. This collaborative effort brings together the strengths of each company, in an effort to provide a comprehensive and efficient data centre development process from inception to completion that is optimised for hyperscale customer requirements.

TA Realty’s extensive background in real estate and its power-first approach to data centres are enhanced by its rich legacy in the Atlanta market, coupled with its broad presence in other Tier 1 markets. Positioned strategically in a key Atlanta sub-market, this location serves as a crucial element in the company’s broader plan to develop large-scale data centre complexes in major metropolitan areas.

This initiative also highlights TA Digital Group’s dedication to sustainable development and proactive community involvement, the company says. Through that dedication, and by harnessing the existing resources and infrastructure of Atlanta, TA Realty aims to not only ensure the enduring value of its assets, but also foster a positive social impact.

Leveraging a foundation of innovation, EdgeConneX drives the future of data centres by enabling customers to achieve their vision with customised, build-to-suit data centre solutions on a global scale. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Singapore, and Amsterdam, EdgeConneX builds infrastructure solutions where, how and when customers need data centre capacity, delivering capacity for content, cloud and AI service providers.

With over 80 data centres across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America, EdgeConneX delivers hyperlocal to hyperscale to hyperdense data centre solutions globally and sustainably.

Construction is set to commence later this year, with the first phase of the data centre campus expected to be operational by 2026. This development supports the growing demands for low latency, high-performance computing driven by advancements in AI, cloud services, and other emerging technologies. As businesses increasingly rely on these technologies, the need for resilient and scalable digital infrastructure continues to rise, making this project an essential component of the region’s digital growth.