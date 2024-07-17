Ehvert Mission Critical, a global provider of engineering, construction, and operation services for complex mission-critical facilities and data centres, has announced that it has joined employee-owned engineering and technical services firm, Salas O’Brien.

Through this merger, Ehvert leverages its advanced engineering services, underpinned by virtual design and construction expertise, specifically around hyperscale data centres. This will allow for seamless integration with Salas O’Brien’s electrical, mechanical, structural, architectural, renewable energy, and noise mitigation services, effectively addressing the surging requirements of AI.

With experts predicting a 160% increase in data centre power demand by 2030, Ehvert says that the union provides a powerful suite of much-needed critical services to an expanding global digital infrastructure ecosystem.

The unique merger also creates a combined presence of over 3,600 team members in more than 90 offices globally, enhancing service opportunities for clients and career opportunities for team members. Ehvert and Salas O’Brien share strong company values and a deep commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“Vello Ehvert and his team are global leaders in their field,” says Darin Anderson, Chairman and CEO of Salas O’Brien. “Together, we are the most comprehensive provider of innovative, sustainable solutions for hyperscale data centres, addressing the pressing data challenges facing industry and society.”

Ehvert is a data centre specialist that leverages advanced technologies to streamline processes from initial design to build-out, technology integration, and ongoing systems support. The company is responsible for its innovative, renowned hyperscale data centre projects across the world, and it is committed to providing the digital infrastructure industry with drastic improvements in construction efficiency and reduced timelines to meet the most demanding and exact requirements.

“We are proud to join a future-focused company like Salas O’Brien, continuing the philosophy that formed the basis of Ehvert Mission Critical over 35 years ago,” notes Vello Ehvert, President of Ehvert. “We have evolved into a full engineering, construction, and innovation firm, and Salas O’Brien will enhance the energy design and planning solutions we can bring to our clients.”