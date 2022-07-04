Service Express has announced the full integration of its 2021 UK acquisitions of Blue Chip and The ICC Group. Merging the three companies combines decades of expertise, employing over 1,000 talented individuals and a strong foundation in providing exceptional maintenance and managed infrastructure solutions to companies internationally.

Service Express will continue to strengthen its position in the marketplace as a major provider across financial services, manufacturing, retail, and public sectors helping its customers to maintain and evolve their IT infrastructure.

“This significant milestone marks an exciting time for our company, people and customers,” says Ron Alvesteffer, Service Express President and CEO. “Unifying three organisations with shared values and a passion for service will continue to distinguish Service Express as the leader in data centre solutions.”

“We look forward to strengthening our solutions and providing customers with one source for their data centre and infrastructure needs, so they can focus on more critical priorities.”

Service Express will continue to deliver its data centre maintenance solutions globally with an expanded portfolio of managed infrastructure services, including secure hybrid cloud, OS managed services, disaster recovery and managed service delivery, specifically focusing on:

• Strengthening its role in providing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions to protect critical resources, lower carbon emissions and reduce unnecessary waste.

• Developing its secure hybrid cloud proposition and augmenting its strategic relationship in the UK with IBM as a Gold Business Partner.

• Helping customers to transform their digital journey by achieving improved end to end user experience and application performance.

• Roll out ExpressConnect technology internationally to bring an all-in-one solution to simplify data centre support and optimise performance for customers.

• Continue to provide exceptional experiences for customers with an industry leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91.

• Driving growth and revenue through its people-powered culture, customer-first commitment and dedication to innovation.

“By bringing together over 1,000 passionate and talented individuals, we’re well-positioned to provide our customers with the very best data centre and infrastructure solutions,” says Mike Hallam, Service Express UK Managing Director. “We look forward to upholding our commitment to serving people with secure and sustainable solutions as they transform their organisations for a digital future.”

The company is looking to expand partner reach by delivering world-class data centre maintenance solutions and augmenting its partner programme to drive shared success. Working with Service Express in partnership, the company not only look after all customers’ data centre needs, but it can also consolidate all maintenance contracts into one combining a multi-vendor IT Infrastructure for all server, storage and networking estate allowing ease of management.

Some of the reasons why companies choose to partner with Service Express as a TPM Support provider are industry-leading experience and multi-vendor technical expertise, UK wide multi-vendor stocked distribution centres, helpdesk technical support available 24x7x365; significant cost savings and flexibility; data centre hardware maintenance (multi-vendor); IT managed services; professional services including installs, integrations, and ITAD disposal and destruction and alerting and monitoring solutions.

Service Express is actively recruiting 15 open positions in the UK, across a wide range of careers including engineering, sales, finance, customer support and HR, offering excellent employee benefits that match its award-winning culture.

Service Express has eco-friendly Tier IV data centres using green infrastructure keeping carbon emissions to a minimum. It achieves a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) rating of 1.14. Approved for the CCA scheme by the Environment Agency, awarded in recognition of significant efforts to reduce energy use and carbon dioxide emissions.