Johnson Controls was named Global Sustainability Changemaker and U.S. IoT Partner of the Year at Microsoft’s annual awards.

The Sustainability award was made for the significant societal impact Johnson Controls OpenBlue Enterprise Manager is having on boosting sustainability in buildings, improving ESG scores and enabling data-driven decision-making by customers. The IoT Partner award recognises Johnson Controls for its OpenBlue platform which collects and primes data from IoT-connected devices inside buildings including HVAC, security and fire controls. It then uses machine learning, at the edge and in the cloud, to deliver insights enabling building owners and operators to drive exceptional efficiency, occupant comfort and safety outcomes.

“Buildings account for almost 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, representing a major opportunity to drive greater sustainability and have a positive impact on climate change,” says George Oliver, Chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. “With our unmatched, comprehensive suite of solutions that solve unique challenges, we are honoured to be recognised as Microsoft’s 2022 Sustainability Changemaker for our leading OpenBlue digital platform. It is a powerful tool in enabling our customers’ transition to a sustainable, lower-carbon world, and reinforces our position as the leading digital solutions provider in the industry.”

Commenting on the IoT award Vijay Sankaran, Johnson Controls Vice President and Chief Technology Officer adds: “Optimising a building’s systems requires the retrieval of quality data from a number of different sources – analogue, digital and physical – often in real time, which can require a comprehensive IoT deployment. Microsoft has recognised our work in this field as much of the data being harvested by the IoT systems we’re deploying for customers is channelled into AI engines running on Microsoft Azure.”

In addition to being named Sustainability Changemaker and U.S. IoT Partner of the Year in 2022, Johnson Controls was also named a finalist in two additional Partner of the Year categories; U.S. Education and global Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Business Excellence.

“I am honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” says Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Among the earliest industrial companies to report carbon emissions and pledge emission reductions, Johnson Controls continues to make tremendous progress – committing to achieving net zero Scope one and two carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement goal. By 2030, the company aims to cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 55% and Scope 3 emissions by 16%. These ambitious 2030 emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.