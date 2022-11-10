Schneider Electric has introduced of the EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre R-Series 42U Medium Density. By expanding its ruggedised micro data centre offer, Schneider Electric is providing IT professionals and IT solution providers with a fully integrated, turnkey solution for ease of ordering and deployment.

Optimised for IT applications in distributed locations that have industrial environments, the new micro data centre solution ships fully integrated for quick deployment. It features a heavy weigh load and large, industrial casters for easy movement.

“Industrial settings are not optimised for edge computing but there is an urgent need for IT systems to support edge computing trends,” says Jean-Baptiste Plagne, Vice President Offer Management, Rack and Edge Systems, Energy Management, Schneider Electric. “This solution, with its 905kg (2,000lb) weight load, is ideal for heavy IT equipment with the enclosure, security, cooling, and power necessary to operate in an industrial environment. It delivers the innovation that is needed in industrial settings.”

Edge computing is growing rapidly, and the new 42U Medium Density addresses the urgent needs IT professionals and IT solution providers are facing in three essential ways:

• Resilient and secure enclosure for on-site IT – provides what Industry 4.0 environments require with a sealed design to protect against dust and moisture and a physically secure solution with features designed to support IT equipment with flexibility to power, cooling, and remote monitoring. Features NEMA 12/IP54 rated enclosure, sealed design.

• Enhanced ease of ordering and deployment – delivers a turnkey solution with integrated power, cooling, security, and management for ease of deployment, delivery, installation, quoting, and scalability.

• Increased visibility – features an APC Smart-UPS that provides monitoring with visibility to optimise performance, delivers data-driven recommendations, and enables visibility from anywhere, anytime, crucial at a time when there is a lack of staff to properly monitor equipment on-site.

Availability of the newest micro data centre offer

The EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre R-Series 42U Medium Density is now available in Europe. It can be purchased from IT partners and directly from Schneider Electric.