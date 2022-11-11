Riello UPS is expanding with the launch of a new subsidiary covering the Republic of Ireland.

Riello UPS Ireland is the Italian-headquartered company’s 17th dedicated worldwide branch and is a strategically important addition aimed at increasing the brand’s presence in the thriving Irish data centre market, where global tech giants including Amazon, Google, and Facebook all have major facilities located.

The new subsidiary will be headed up by Leo Craig, who will combine the role with his current position as Managing Director of Riello UPS in the UK. A Member of the Institute of Engineering Technology (MIET) and a Fellow of the Institute of Sales Management (FISM), Leo is also a Certified Data Centre Design Professional (CDCDP) and a Certified Data Centre Energy Professional (DCDEP) with more than 30 years’ experience in the critical power protection industry.

The subsidiary expects to be fully operational by the new year, with a dedicated team and new premises in Dublin’s IT district.

Riello UPS Ireland will also be exhibiting at the upcoming DataCentres Ireland trade show on 16-17 November at the RDS Arena in Dublin. The show provides the new branch with the perfect platform to showcase its range of proven data centre solutions, including the modular Multi Power, high-efficiency NextEnergy, and transformer-free Sentryum.

Leo comments, “The Irish market offers huge growth potential for us as a business. Riello UPS brand is already a well-established brand over here and we have strong links through several resellers and distributors. But having our own office and team on the ground will give us a much better foothold to increase our presence in the months and years to come.”

Roberto Facci and Fabio Passuello, the Commercial Director and CEO respectively of RPS S.p.A, add, “The Irish legal entity marks a fundamental step forward of our business expansion, and it is pivotal to further and better serve the growing demand of the data centre industry and the critical power segment.

“And we also truly believe that under the sound leadership of Leo Craig, our Irish legal entity will very soon become a solid reference for the Irish market customers as well as for our own company’s international footprint.”

Also known as a UPS, an uninterruptible power supply provides invaluable protection against electrical power outages and disturbances. It offers instantaneous battery backup that enables critical equipment like computers, IT systems, and machinery to keep running until the power returns or a standby generator kicks in.

With a power range of 400VA to 6.4MVA, Riello UPS’s portfolio incorporates 24 high tech solutions for protecting everything from the smallest desktop PCs and home entertainment devices to the latest data centre supercomputers and advanced manufacturing equipment.