Scala Data Centers, the Latin American sustainable data centre platform for the Hyperscaler market, has announced Christian Belady as a Board Member of the company. With more than four decades of industry experience and an impressive record of more than 150 patents, Christian has played a crucial role in improving the global energy efficiency of the data centre industry.

Christian Belady

Christian spent 16 years at Microsoft, where he created a legacy of innovation by leading the global development of data centres and driving innovative technologies in cooling and power generation. His contributions granted him the title, Distinguished Engineer. In addition to creating the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) metric during his time at Hewlett Packard, he co-published other sustainability metrics such as Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) and Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE) with the Green Grid, solidifying his influence on industry standards.

Recently, Christian has received two important achievements that highlight his professional journey: the Data Centre Icon Award from the Northern Virginia Technology Council and election to the US National Academy of Engineering (NAE), alongside names such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates.

“We are honored to welcome Christian as Scala’s Advisor and Board member. His expertise and innovative vision are invaluable as we continue to offer cutting-edge solutions to our customers, further enhancing our position as leaders in energy and water efficiency in Latin America,” says Marcos Peigo, CEO and Co-Founder of the company.

Christian holds BA in engineering from the prestigious Cornell University, as well as MA in the same field from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, both in New York State. He then received his MA in international business from the University of Texas at Dallas. He is also a founder and key contributor to several industry organisations, including ASHRAE, The Green Grid, and the iMasons Climate Accord (ICA).

“The verticalisation strategy implemented by the visionary leadership of the CEO, Marcos Peigo, positions Scala far ahead in the data centre market. I can’t wait to start collaborating with Scala’s exceptional Engineering Centre of Excellence (CoE) and contribute to their journey of sustainable growth. Together, we will continue to promote innovation from Latin America, a region with enormous growth potential as a result of the growing demand for digital infrastructure driven by the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the cloud computing market,” says Christian.