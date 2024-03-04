Following increased demand for managed hosting and data centre services, CWCS Managed Hosting, has acquired a 9,300ft building in Nottingham to increase the company’s data centre footprint.

Headquartered in Nottingham, with locations throughout the UK and US, CWCS provides 24/7/365 enterprise-grade infrastructure for mission critical data systems, websites, and applications through a choice of cloud, bare metal, dedicated servers, and colocation services.

The acquisition of the new site follows extensive research, and the data centre is due to be online in 2024. The announcement forms part of CWCS’s strategy to support growing demand from existing and new customers, as well as supporting the growth for current and future acquisitions.

Karl Mendez, Managing Director of CWCS Managed Hosting, explains why the expansion is so important and timely, “In the last three years, we have embarked on an ambitious growth strategy to expand our portfolio of services through company acquisitions.”

“There’s an increasing demand for hosted solutions, especially private cloud and server colocation where customers want their data in a redundant and secure data centre facility with technicians available 24/7, and that’s exactly what we can offer.”



“Opening a new data centre in Nottingham significantly increases our capacity to offer flexible options comprising of cloud hosting, dedicated server hosting, and colocation services.”



“Above all, it ensures we can continue to meet the individual needs of our customers, and positions us as a partner in mission critical data hosting.”

Final specification details will be announced later in 2024, but the data centre will continue the CWCS strategy to uphold certifications ISO 27001 and 9001 in security and quality management. The company also aims to be become carbon neutral by 2030.

Giles Davis, partner at chartered surveyors, Geo Hallam & Sons, acted as the agent to find premises for the facility. Giles explains the how they met the tough brief, “The search to find a suitable facility was a challenging brief, given the nature of the CWCS business. We looked for premises that were well located and could be stripped back with planning permission. The building we’ve secured is an ideal canvas for CWCS to fit out with their new data centre and associated offices. We wish the team every success.”

Mark Tomlinson at Director at FHP, comments, “The lack of industrial freehold opportunities could have prevented CWCS from achieving its expansion. But by working with Giles Davis at Geo Hallam, we’ve been able to solve the problem by putting forward a building they can repurpose, securing a sale for our client, and helping CWCS achieve its vision. We are delighted to have completed this deal with them and wish CWCS every success with its expansion.”

The new site will be a leader in energy efficiency, as Karl explains, “This is an energy hungry industry, so it’s imperative we take responsibility for the energy our centres consume, and help our customers manage their energy overheads and emissions too.”

“We are committed to becoming a leader in secure, low-emission hosting, and our goal to be carbon neutral by 2030 is evidenced by this acquisition. CWCS data centres are already powered using renewable energy and our new site will be no exception.”