Energy costs can account for more than 50% of the total operating expenses of a data centre, so it’s no surprise that data centre operators, manufacturers, and suppliers are looking for ways to reduce energy bills. One solution is to continuously improve energy efficiency by using cost-effective infrastructure and equipment.

HARTING’s Han-Eco connectors can reduce the electricity consumption for connection technology by up to 50% compared to standard CEE interfaces by using low-impedance contacts. This reduces the power lost in connections and significantly improves the Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) of data centres.

As a result, one hyperscale data centre with 15,000 racks can achieve annual power consumption savings of £85,000.

To learn more, download HARTING’s whitepaper and discover how to achieve:

Energy savings of up to 50% by optimising connectivity

A longer component lifetime due to mechanical robustness

Space savings thanks to higher contact density and smaller interfaces

Increased flexibility thanks to a modular system and various off-the-shelf inserts

Time savings with complete cable and connector solutions for the whole power chain

