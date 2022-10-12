iM Critical has announced that it has been selected as one of the Pittsburgh Technology Council’s 2022 Tech 50 Finalists. With the recognition as a finalist for these awards, iM Critical cements its status as a key technology innovator in Southwestern Pennsylvania. iM Critical’s flagship high-performance Pittsburgh data centre has created a purpose-built response to the growing mission-critical needs of the marketplace, which is often constrained by a lack of optimal data centres and supports the exponentially increasing demands of high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

Slated for availability in Q4 2022, the 10MW modular Pittsburgh campus in Wilkinsburg will deliver full-stack IT services in a six nines environment. The company’s technologies and innovative data centre build methods deliver ground-breaking HPC options that empower evolving IoT, cyber security, 5G, smart city, robotics, academic research, and AI applications. By provisioning uniquely modular, highly efficient, scalable, customisable, and sustainability-focused solutions alongside robust space power and connectivity, iM Critical is revolutionising the way data centres are consumed for the future of high-intensity workloads and business goals.

“Pittsburgh is where we are planting the flag for iM Critical’s modular HPC data centres. As a company that’s innately focused on being a pillar of the communities where its facilities reside, we’re honoured to be recognised as a finalist for this award by the Pittsburgh Technology Council,” comments Michael Roark, CEO of iM Critical. “We’re thrilled to be a source of support for Pittsburgh’s HPC community, offering lower Power Usage Effectiveness ratios (PUEs) in the data centre, along with on-site renewables, a host of monitored sustainability metrics, and more to help organisations reconcile increased demand for both power and eco-consciousness.”

This Pittsburgh facility, along with the company’s other data centre and enterprise-class connectivity hub in Miami, enable customers to meet the five most pressing mandates of the evolving technological world:

Addressing climate change with sustainable, energy-efficient data centre operations

Migrating to the edge to satisfy needs for highly available, accessible, and fast-moving decentralised platforms

Accelerating IT outsourcing for greater ease and transitions to OPEX spending

Transitioning to a more intelligent factory-built modular approach to create buildings that gain efficiencies and feature seamless expansions

Meeting the burgeoning need for HPC platforms capable of supporting next-gen use cases

The finalists will be celebrated on 9 November 2022, at the 26th Tech 50 Awards ceremony in Pittsburgh.