Sabey Data Centers has announced the appointment of John Wilson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). John is positioned to provide Sabey with strong financial leadership as it continues to grow and expand its footprint.

John most recently served as CFO for a private equity real estate firm, Fairway America. Previously, he held multiple senior positions at Intel. He has a track record for helping businesses achieve rapid growth and improve profitability and has been tasked with the same mandate at Sabey where he’ll leverage the already strong foundation to continue the growth for the company.

“I am honoured and thrilled to be joining the Sabey team as its CFO, and I look forward to working with this excellent team to continue to expand our business,” says John. “The team’s professional capabilities, high character and humble approach are genuine and characteristics that will help both us and our customers succeed.”

“We are very happy to welcome John to our executive team,” says Rob Rockwood, President of Sabey Data Centers. “John has an extensive record of financial leadership, and he will undoubtedly play a key role in contributing to our long-term success.”

