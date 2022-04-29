Rosendin has been selected to build Meta Platform’s new Temple Data Centre in Texas. The employee-owned company will work with general contractor JE Dunn to build the $800 million data centre building and site infrastructure in an industrial park located 50 miles north of the Austin Metro area.

“We are proud to provide our expertise in designing and building this critical mission project in Texas that supports the public’s love for social media as a way to connect with friends and family, utilise the marketplace, and be entertained,” says Rosendin Project Executive, Paul Gottfried. “Rosendin’s vast experience building secure and energy efficient data centres with reliable power and communications systems makes us uniquely qualified for this important project.”

Starting July 2022, Rosendin will hire 440 craft workers and staff in Temple. This includes skilled electrical workers with the IBEW Local 72, as well as prefabrication warehouse staff, BIM (computer modelers), estimators, project managers, and office staff. Career opportunities are available for experienced craft workers, as well as apprentices and those interested in exploring jobs in the construction industry.

“Meta Platform’s new data centre is a true investment to the Temple community that is building a stronger digital infrastructure, creating high-paying jobs, and using clean energy solutions that will supported by 100% renewable energy,” comments Rosendin Division Manager, Shaun Mahan.

The 900,000 square foot data centre aims to serve as a model of energy efficiency and will be supported by renewable energy from new solar energy plants. The project will also aim for LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification and receive credits for water restoration efforts. To date, Meta has invested more than 700 megawatts of new wind and solar energy in Texas.

“Rosendin has been in business for over 100-years, and we value our long relationship with JE Dunn. We aim to be a strong partner to all the stakeholders by providing a stable, robust workforce of skilled craft workers with IBEW Local 72 who appreciate the value that innovative data centres have on communities,” adds Rosendin General Superintendent, Justin Prince.

Construction on Meta Platform’s Temple Data Centre will begin in Spring 2022 and create a total of 1,200 jobs during construction at the 400-acre site, located in an industrial park at NW H.K. Dodgen Loop and Industrial Park Boulevard. A statement from the Temple Economic Development Corporation says the area is a regional employment hub with 450,000 residents and a thriving business environment to diversified industries.