Qarbon Technologies has announced the official launch of its SaaS solutions, which it says is set to transform the global data centre industry. Qarbon’s founders include data centre, telecom, and technology veterans with more than a century of combined global experience.

Today, almost every data centre in the world runs a unique infrastructure stack, making customers contend with a nearly endless array of data sources across their operations, including connectivity, power, water, air conditioning, monitoring, security, and inventory. Customers must employ dedicated resources to access, aggregate, clean, convert, and integrate this data into their own business systems. This highly manual workflow makes it nearly impossible for customers to monitor, manage, or automate their data centre operations in real time, thereby increasing costs, creating service challenges, and generating audit issues for their businesses. Despite huge investments in digital transformation, accessing the data in the data centre remains a highly manual process.

Qarbon enables the true digital transformation of data centres, from real estate to technology platforms ready for infrastructure-as-code, by creating an open, neutral, standards-based orchestration platform for data centres and their customers.

Qarbon is making its industry debut at the 16th International Telecoms Week (ITW) trade show in Maryland, USA from 14-17 May.

Ahead of the conference, Qarbon’s Founder and CEO, Robert Davidson says, “Qarbon transforms the data centre experience for operators and customers globally, making it more efficient and secure, and enabling true, real-time automation and infrastructure-as-code. We are developing a category-creating enterprise SaaS solution that gives customers seamless access to the data they need about every data centre they use. Qarbon enables customers to use the data centre solutions they want, when they want, where they want.”

Qarbon’s first product, LATTICE, is in trials with multiple industry-leading early adopters and is scheduled for a beta release in Q3 of 2023. The SaaS-based platform onboards the entire tech stack of each data centre, providing users with a single, ubiquitous interface between the operator and their business systems which eliminates the complexity, friction, cost, security, and observability issues caused by today’s predominantly manual workflows.

LATTICE will launch with cross-connect order orchestration and a roadmap to automate (including integrating AI/ML) all the data generated by data centre infrastructure. This will include power, water, security, air conditioning, temperature, humidity, inventory, along with the physical connections and operating processes that tie it all together.

In addition to cost-savings, automation, enhanced security, and auditability, LATTICE will also enable seamless, standardised reporting of ESG data, including Scope I and II CO 2 emissions. Customers will be able to access real-time, standardised power, water, and CO 2 data for their data centre related ESG reporting through a button-click.

Qarbon’s public launch follows the close of its $5.5 million seed funding round, led by Meta Technology Capital. “We could not be more pleased to have raised $5.5 million of seed capital for Qarbon, particularly given the current challenges in the funding environment, and are excited to partner with Meta Technology Capital. We look forward to delivering great results for them, our customers, and our other stakeholders,” says Mark Smith, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Qarbon. Prior to co-founding Qarbon, Mark led Digital Realty’s business in Asia-Pacific, and is a 30-plus-year veteran of the technology, telecom, cloud, and data centre industries.

Qarbon also unveiled an Industry Advisory Board of data centre and telecom industry heavyweights, welcoming as Senior Advisors Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX; Marc Halbfinger, CEO of PCCW Global; Pieter Poll, former CTO of CenturyLink; and Tony Rossabi, Co-Founder of OCOLO and former Managing Director at Digital Realty/Telx.